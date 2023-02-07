Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.22 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $152.22 million and $2.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.37 or 0.07140200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00087707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.