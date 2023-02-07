Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

