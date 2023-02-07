Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

NASDAQ:HCNE opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

