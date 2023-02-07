Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

