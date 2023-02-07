Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NLY opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

