UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

