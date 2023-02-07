TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,689 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

