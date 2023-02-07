TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,399,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,099 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,926,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

