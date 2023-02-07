Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $1.07 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 307,946 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.