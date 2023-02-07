Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

