Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

