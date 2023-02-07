PayPal Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research note issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

PayPal Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PYPL opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $129.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.