Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $17,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 350.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 398,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382,527 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $8,950,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

