Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.