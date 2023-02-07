FY2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

PYPL stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $129.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

