Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

