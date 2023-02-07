IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,771 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

