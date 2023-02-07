IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 339.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

