Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 342,000 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 342,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Acadia Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE AKR opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

