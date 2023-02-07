Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,914.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,271.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,107.80. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $986.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

