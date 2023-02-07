Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 448,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 349,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 196,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

