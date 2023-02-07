Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,515 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DraftKings Stock Performance
DKNG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.