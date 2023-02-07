Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,515 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

