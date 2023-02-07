State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

HUBB stock opened at $242.20 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

