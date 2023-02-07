Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

