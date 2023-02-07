Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PKG opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

