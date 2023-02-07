Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Herc by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Herc by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Herc Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,542 shares of company stock worth $72,790,947. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

