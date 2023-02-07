CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 109.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Price Performance

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

CarMax stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.