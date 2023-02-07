Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 138,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $42,381,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of K opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

