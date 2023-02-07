Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

SYY opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

