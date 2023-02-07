LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.26.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

