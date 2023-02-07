Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

