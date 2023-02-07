iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

