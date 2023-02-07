iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
