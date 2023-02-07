Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

