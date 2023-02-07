Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,431 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

NYSE SITE opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $191.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

