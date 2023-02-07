Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Price Performance

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

