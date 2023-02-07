Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 679 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.