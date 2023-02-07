Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $661.97 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.