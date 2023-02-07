Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

