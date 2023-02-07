Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 7,648 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.17, a PEG ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

