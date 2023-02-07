Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,178 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

