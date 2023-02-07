Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus lifted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $661.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $613.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

