The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The European Equity Fund worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of EEA stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

