Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $97.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

