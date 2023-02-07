Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
Featured Stories
