California Public Employees Retirement System Has $263.10 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Equinix worth $263,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $60,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $723.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.52.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

