California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,971,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,462 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of Exelon worth $261,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

EXC opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

