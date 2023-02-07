Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $246,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

