Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,107,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IHAK stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

