3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of 3M worth $227,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.24. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $164.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

