WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of WEC Energy Group worth $201,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

